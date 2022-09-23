Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 44-year-old Ludington man for an alleged assault that deputies responded to at 7:02 a.m., Thursday, on Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township. A 50-year-old Ludington man received injuries from the alleged assault.
Missing person found
Missing person located
The Michigan State Police Hart Post located a man who was missing for 24 hours near a residence in Grant Township. The 79-year-old man had been last seen at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, and he was located Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 3:14 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and the northbound U.S. 31 off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township. A 33-year-old Ludington man and a 27-year-old Ludington woman both received injuries and were treated by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury at 4:09 p.m., Thursday, on Stiles Road south of Anthony Road in Riverton Township. A 18-year-old Fountain woman was injured when the vehicle she was operating the vehicle left the road and rolled over.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-car vehicle crash without injury at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, at the U.S. 31 off-ramp in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:45 p.m., Thursday, on Angling Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday in Oceana County:
• At 9:30 a.m., near the intersection of 144th Avenue and Deer Road in Elberts Township;
• At 8:33 p.m., near the intersection of Winston Road and 92nd Avenue in Otto Township;
• At 11:50 p.m., near the intersection of Fillmore Road and 198th Avenue in Leavitt Township.