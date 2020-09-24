Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant from the Kent County Friend of the Court following a traffic stop at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Delia Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail and was awaiting pick up from Kent County authorities.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Hart man on a warrant from Oceana County following a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of East Harrison Road in Leavitt Township. He also was arrested for driving without a license and driving without insurance on a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 36-year-old Cadillac man following a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Riverview Road. The warrant, if approved, would allege a charge of driving with a suspended license, second offense.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 32-year-old Baldwin man for driving on a suspended license, first offense, following a traffic stop at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday of a theft of a chain saw and a lawnmower battery from a garage in the 800 block of West Hawley Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury on Tuesday:
• At 10 a.m. on Campbell Road south of Millerton Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 8:13 p.m. on Stiles Road south of Kinney Road in Riverton Township;
• At 8:20 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.