Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man at 3:34 p.m., Wednesday, in the 300 block of East Court Street on two warrants. One warrant was issued by the Lansing Tether Unit alleging a parole absconder. The other warrant was issued by 79th District Court and alleged possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Ludington man at 9:12 a.m., Wednesday, in the 300 block of West Filer Street on a warrant. The warrant was issued by 79th District Court and alleged failure to appear in court on a charge of public fighting. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 39-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Madison Avenue.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 5:05 p.m., Wednesday, on Conrad Road west of Amber Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 2:09 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chavez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:10 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:41 a.m., on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:50 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Amber Road in Victory Township.