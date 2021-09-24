Delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine
The Scottville Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man on a charge of delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 11:43 a.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of South Main Street. Joseph Benjamin Tehaar, 35, 3160 N. Amber Road, Scottville was arraigned Thursday on the felony count. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. The probable cause hearing on the charge is scheduled for Oct. 6. Tehaar also had an unspecified number of warrants for undisclosed allegations for his arrest from Manistee County. Scottville Police also cited Tehaar for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, driving with a suspended license and having an improper plate on a motor vehicle.
Bond violation arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for violating a provision of his bond after deputies were called for a disturbance at 5:33 a.m., Thursday, at the Wildwood Crossing Apartment complex in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:47 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 south of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited two individuals for license violations following a traffic stop at 4:04 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. The driver, a 52-year-old Cadillac man, was cited for driving with a suspended license. The passenger, a 44-year-old Scottville woman, was cited for allowing an unlicensed person to drive a vehicle.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 33-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:35 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Emily and Danaher streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 2:33 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 and the U.S. 31 on-ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:13 a.m., on Darr Road south of Marrison Road in Eden Township;
• At 5:30 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 6:40 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:45 a.m., on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:19 a.m., on Fountain Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:40 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway north of Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township.