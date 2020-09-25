Possession of cocaine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver and his passenger following a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of North Stiles Road in Victory Township. The driver, a 38-year-old Bear Lake man, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine. His passenger, a 35-year-old Kaleva woman, was arrested on a probation violation charge. The pair were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Carrying concealed weapon, warrant arrests
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a driver and his passenger at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Oceana County’s Grant Township. The driver, a 30-year-old Holland man, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, not having an operator’s license and a warrant. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Traverse City, was arrested on a warrant from Ottawa County. They were both lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Custer man at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of South Custer Road Eden Township on a warrant out of Lake County for an alleged misdemeanor. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man at 12:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Loomis Street on two Mason County Friend of the Court warrants for non-payment of child support and for giving false information to a police officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Delia Street for an alleged probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gibson Road in Branch Township. No other information was available from the state police.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injuries at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday on Reek Road near Custer Road in Custer Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near Stephens Road.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near the Shelby exit in Shelby Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fountain Road and U.S. 31 in Victory Township;
• At 8:33 p.m. on 60th Avenue near Tyler Road in Golden Township;
• At 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Taylor Road and Shoshone Trail in Branch Township;
• At 10:41 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township.