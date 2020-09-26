Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man for possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was allegedly carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from 79th District Court for failing to appear in court at 7:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Court Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Prudenville man on a charge of dometic violence after responding to an incident at 10:36 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Ludington Avenue. The man left the scene before officers arrived to the incident.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:44 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 4:57 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Quarterline Road in Amber Township.