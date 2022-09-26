Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:26 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Madison and Loomis streets.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:14 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Rath and Tinkham avenues.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Cadillac man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:01 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Madison Street and Ludington Avenue.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 6:25 p.m., Friday, in the 400 block of East Ludington Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old Ludington woman, had a red mark on her face from the alleged incident but did not seek treatment at the time of the report, according to the police. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department referred a 14-year-old Ludington boy to Mason County Juvenile Court on an allegation of disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an incident at 8:01 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Danaher and Delia streets. The child was turned over to the custody of his parents.Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s office arrested a 32-year-old Mears man on a warrant at 1:04 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Oceana Drive and U.S. 31 in Summit Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 1:01 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of First Street and Conrad Road. The warrant from the Hart Police Department charged him with an unspecified misdemeanor. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 11:05 a.m., Saturday, in the 8600 block of Fish Road in Ferry Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days: • At 1:01 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township. One person involved in the crash reported some minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment;
• At 11:09 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash near intersection of Benson and Marshall roads in Branch Township;
• At 11 p.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:45 a.m., Friday, on Jagger Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8 p.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township.