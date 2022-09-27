Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:23 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. A 79-year-old Ludington man and a 28-year-old Ludington woman were injured in the crash. Each were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:55 a.m., Monday, on Victory Drive east of Angling Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:16 a.m., on Angling Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:30 a.m., on Tyndall Road south of Stevenson Road in Lake County;
• At 9:52 a.m., on Lincoln Road south of Victory Drive in Hamlin Township.