Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Fountain woman on a charge of domestic violence after deputies responded to a report of an assault at 6:45 p.m., Friday, in the 2300 block of North 32nd Street in Sheridan Township. The victim was allegedly struck in the head but refused medical treatment, according to deputies. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 53-year-old Walkerville man on a charge of assault after troopers responded to an incident at 1:55 p.m., Friday, in the 2000 block of Kinney Road in Riverton Township. No injuries were reported. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 800 block of North Emily Street on a warrant issued from 79th District Court alleging failure to appear in court. The initial charge alleged possession of dangerous drugs. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Arizona man at 2:23 p.m., Saturday, in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue on a warrant issued from Ottawa County alleging failure to appear in court. The initial charge was not indicated in the report. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:18 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Emily and Danaher streets.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication after officers were called for an incident at 6:50 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes over the weekend, one with a minor injury:
• At 4:17 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on U.S. 10 west of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township;
• At 11:07 a.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash without injuries on U.S. 10 west of Quarterline Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:03 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash without injuries on Hawley Road east of Ordway Road in Eden Township;
• At 8:24 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash without injuries on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 6:30 p.m., Friday, on Custer Road south of Anthony Road in Eden Township;
• At 1:40 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:52 a.m., Saturday, on Morse Road south of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 7:28 a.m., Saturday, Sugar Grove Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:04 a.m., Saturday, on Beaune Road north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:54 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:30 p.m., Saturday, on Scottville Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:48 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Decker Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:36 a.m., Sunday, on Scottville Road north of Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.