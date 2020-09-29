Drug possession, driving on suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Manistee man after being called to an incident at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of N. Morton Road after a homeowner called and reported an unwanted subject on the property. The man was arrested for trespassing, possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin) and driving on a suspended license, second offense, after deputies allege he drove to the location. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Aggravated assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of aggravated assault after responding to an incident at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Gaylord Avenue. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of E. State Street in the City of Scottville. The victim reported that someone known to him punched him several times, but the person left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies continue their investigation into the incident.
Operating under the influence of liquor
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Shelby man for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of 56th Avenue. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 2:47 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Mason County at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Filer Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Manistee man on an warrant related to alleged drug offenses in Mason County at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Line Road in Grant Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after being called at 5:47 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of S. Emily Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 20-year-old Saginaw man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:06 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Forest Trail Road in Grant Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 55-year-old Norton Shores woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 20-year-old Custer woman for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 11:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of S. Main and Sanders streets.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of a stolen Mossburg shotgun and three trail cameras after responding at 10:16 a.m. Sunday to the 6400 block of Elm Street in Sheridan Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes over the weekend without injury:
• At 11 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of E. Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:34 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash on Fountain Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer accidents recently with each accident not having an injury:
• At 4:26 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Michigan Street west of Stephens Road in the Village of Free Soil;
• At 8:47 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 9:12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jagger Road and Rath Avenue in Hamlin Township.