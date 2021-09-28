Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 1:18 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Quarterline Road and Forest Trail in Grant Township. A 66-year-old Cedar Springs man received injuries when the vehicle he was driving rolled over into a ditch. Deputies state the man was driving southbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. The man swerved to avoid a collision, ran off the roadway and overturned in the ditch. The man was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 2:50 p.m., Monday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the accident occurred when a vehicle attempted to turn left out of a business and failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Pere Marquette Highway. A 54-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries, and he declined medical treatment.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:18 a.m., Monday, on Stephens Road near Dewey Road in Sherman Township.