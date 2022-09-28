Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 10:29 a.m., Tuesday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department cited a 57-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Lavinia and Stray streets.
Driving on suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 59-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday.