Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman on charges of larceny from a motor vehicle after being called to an incident at 8:38 a.m., Wednesday, in Dollar Tree parking lot in Amber Township. Deputies state the woman allegedly was entering and exiting vehicles and taking items that were bought at the store. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Hesperia man on two warrants following a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. in the Village of Hesperia. Troopers did not state the nature of the warrant. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.