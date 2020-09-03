Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Amber Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington man on a warrant to failure to appear for court at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 24-year-old Rothbury woman on a warrant to failure to appear for court at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hart Street in the City of Hart. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 70-year-old Rothbury man on a harge of domestic violence after an alleged incident at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Apple Hill Road in the Village of Rothbury.
Fraud
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of fraud after being called at 3:46 p .m. Monday to the 400 block of South Harrison Street.
Vehicle crash
The Ludington Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash without injury at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ludington Avenue.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injuries Tuesday:
• At 11:17 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Scottville Road in Custer Township;
• At 12:14 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:02 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:58 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:59 a.m. on Free Soil Road east of Campbell Road in Meade Township;
• At 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Pere Marquette HIghway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.