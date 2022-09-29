Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 3 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 north of Budde Road in Grant Township. The driver, a 21-year-old Free Soil man, and his two passengers, a 19-year-old Free Soil man and a 22-year-old Free Soil man, received minor injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injry at 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with injuries at 4:49 p.m., Tuesday, on Fountain Road east of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township. A 37-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries when his vehicle collided with a deer.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:19 p.m., Tuesday, on Beaune Road north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:33 p.m., Tuesday, on Hawley Road east of Custer Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, on Townline Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township.