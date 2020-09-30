Operating under the influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old woman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, after a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Loomis and James streets. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Filer and Harrison streets.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:03 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Maple Island and Skeels roads in Greenwood Township. One of the drives as cited for driving without insurance.