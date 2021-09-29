Home invasion
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Mason County man on a charge of home invasion following a 911 call at 11:16 p.m., Tuesday, at a residence in the 1300 block of West Marrison Road in Riverton Township. The homeowner reported an unwanted subject breaking into her home. When deputies arrived, they found the man in the home. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Davison man on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants third offense after a traffic stop at 6:06 a.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues in Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Branch man at 8:33 p.m., Tuesday, in the 500 block of South Walhalla Road in Branch Township on a warrant from Mecosta County on unspecified charges. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Ludington man at 1:36 p.m., Tuesday, for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersection of Loomis and Rowe streets.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 11:06 a.m., Tuesday, on northbound U.S. 31 near the rest area in Summit Township. Deputies state a 51-year-old Norton Shores man was injured when the vehicle he was in rear-ended a semi trailer as both were traveling in the right lane of the freeway. He is unknown if the man sought his own treatment for injuries.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township.