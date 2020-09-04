Carry concealed weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Houston man for carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near Taylor Road in Branch Township. A trooper stopped the driver’s semi-truck for speeding, and upon further investigation, three weapons were discovered in the cab of the truck. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Fruitport man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Winston Road in Grant Township in Oceana County. Troopers found a handgun and a rifle in the vehicle, and the man may face weapons charges, too. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Crystal man for driving on a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.