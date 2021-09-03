Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a charge of felonious assault after being called at 3:52 p.m., Thursday, to a fight in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue. The man allegedly swung a samarai sword at a 45-year-old Manistee man during an argument. The Manistee man was not injured.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:44 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:20 a.m., on Sixth Street west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:05 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Taylor Road in Branch Township.