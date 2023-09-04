Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 1:35 p.m. Friday. The man turned himself into the Mason County Jail. The warrant alleged a misdemeanor offense in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Mason County man on two warrants at 5:51 p.m. Sunday after responding to a report of a disturbance at the Alpine Motel in Branch Township. Both warrants allege failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:43 a.m. Sunday on Walhalla Road north of Barothy Road in Branch Township. A 58-year-old Baldwin man received minor injuries. He did not seek treatment for his injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:07 p.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle crash on Sugar Grove Road west of Stephens Road;
• At 1 a.m. Sunday for a one-vehicle crash on Meisenheimer Road west of Darr Road in Eden Township.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of damaged mailboxes at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several complaints of damaged mailboxes at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the area of West Conrad, Meyers and Brye roads in Amber Township. The mailboxes were reportedly either smashed or set on fire.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a broken window at a location at 10:58 a.m. Saturday on Tall Oaks Drive.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:22 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road west of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 4:57 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:40 p.m. Friday on Countyline Road west of U.S. 31 in Grant Township.