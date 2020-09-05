Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 53-year-old Free Soil man for operating while impaired following a single-car crash at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of White Road in Grant Township. Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that slide off of the road. Upon further investigation, troopers arrested the driver, who was unharmed. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department is seeking charges for domestic violence charges after responding to an incident at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Harrison Street. No other details were available.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive north of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with an injury at 11:34 a.m. Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A 16-year-old Ludington boy received minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at Larsen’s Ace Hardware in the 5800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The case remains under investigation.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old Ludington man for not having a valid driver’s license following a traffic stop at 8:16 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Custer Road north of Henry Street.