Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old Battle Creek man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Taylor Road and U.S. 10. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Madison Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old Kalamazoo man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:06 p.m. Monday at the U.S 31 rest area in Summit Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Brother Street.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Free Soil man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 11:04 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Rowe and Stray streets.