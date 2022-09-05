Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 9:30 p.m., Friday, on the U.S. 31 off-ramp onto Pere Marquette Highway. A 20-year-old Grandville woman received non-life threatening injuries when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided. She was transported by private vehicle to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:11 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Angling Road and Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:23 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle broadside crash, at the intersection of Hawley and Custer roads.
• At 12:52 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle rear-end crash, on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:13 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on M-116 south of Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:02 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Branch man on a warrant at 11:05 p.m., Sunday, in the 6500 block of East South Street. The warrant from Ionia County alleged carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 28-year-old Harbor Springs man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Reek Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:43 p.m., Friday, on Angling Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:29 p.m., Saturday, on Benson Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township.