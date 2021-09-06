Possession of heroin, methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Manistee man for possession of methamphetamines and possession of heroin at 12:16 p.m., Saturday, after being called to an incident in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man was arrested for domestic violence and interfering with a telecommunications device after being called at 10:40 a.m., Saturday, to the 2200 block of North Sherman Street in Hamlin Township for a report of an assault. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Scottville woman was arrested for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 5:17 p.m., Saturday, in the 700 block of East Wilson Road in Custer Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of an assault that was received at 9:05 p.m., Saturday, at the Pere Marquette River boat launch in the City of Scottville. Deputies state a person said he was struck with a fishing pole during a confrontation, and the person received a minor cut to his hand. He did not seek medical attention.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old White Cloud woman on a warrant alleging probation violation after a traffic stop at 3 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a larceny of undisclosed items that was initially reported at 1:21 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of South Gibson Road in Branch Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off where an individual left the Airport EZ Mart without paying $60.01 in gas as reported at 10:25 a.m., Friday, in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash with injuries at 2:02 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Forest Trail Road in Free Soil Township. Both drivers were treated at the scene by personnel from Life EMS and released.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle crashes in recent days without injury:
• At 9:01 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on Stiles Road north of Anthony Road in Riverton Township;
• At 10:41 p.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township;
• At 1:56 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 1:01 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 31 and Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• 3:53 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:43 p.m., Friday, on Fountain Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township.