Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a vehicle from from an auto sales lot at 3:43 p.m., Monday, in Amber Township. Deputies state a charcoal gray 2009 Toyota Rav4 was stolen from Northern Classic Auto at some point on Monday.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Free Soil man for domestic violence and possession of drugs after responding to an incident at 10:52 a.m., Friday, on Michigan Street in the Village of Free Soil. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Pentwater man on a warrant at 9:30 p.m., Saturday, on Lincoln Street in the City of Hart. The report did not state what the warrant alleged. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Muskegon woman on two warrants at 11:15 p.m., Monday, at Stearns Beach. Both warrants allege failing to appear for two Friend of the Court hearings in Manistee County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Irons man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road. The report did not state what the warrant alleged. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 64-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct after responding to an incident at 1:04 a.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of South James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas-drive off at 12:14 p.m., Monday, from the Airport Shell Station in the 4400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Someone left without paying $74 in gasoline.
Driving with license expired
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old Irons woman for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and Tinkham Avenue.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:15 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Loomis and Delia streets.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old Shelby man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Winston Road in Grant Township in Oceana County.
Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 36-year-old Muskegon man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Winston Road in Grant Township in Oceana County.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 44-year-old Fountain man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 10:48 a.m., Friday, on Hoague Road in Free Soil Township.