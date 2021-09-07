Attempted armed robbery
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at 2:47 p.m., Sunday, at the Fourth Ward Market in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers state a 16-year-old Ludington boy allegedly walked into the business with a knife in his waistband and threatened to rob the store. The boy was arrested by the officers and later released to the custody of his parents. The case is being referred to Mason County juvenile court.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man for assault and battery after being called to an incident at 12:41 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Court Street and Rath Avenue. The man allegedly punched a 36-year-old Ludington woman in the face, causing her to receive a split lip. The woman did not seek medical attention, officers stated. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old New Era woman for assault after responding to an incident at 8:50 p.m., Monday, in the 2000 block of Arthur Road in Grant Township in Oceana County. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 9:10 a.m., Friday, on the U.S. 31 freeway near mile marker No. 164 in Pere Marquette Township. Troopers did not specify what the warrant was for. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited three individuals in recent days for driving with a suspended license, each following a traffic stop:
• At 10 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street, a 22-year-old Fountain man was cited;
• At 2:32 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Emily and Lowell streets, a 47-year-old Ludington man was cited.
• At 8:35 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of Bryant Road and Washington Avenue, a 48-year-old Tecumseh man was cited.
Mailboxes damaged
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two complaints Monday of a mailbox being damaged:
• At 12 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Custer Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 4:27 p.m., in the 400 block of East Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.