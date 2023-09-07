Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a man on a warrant at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Danaher Street in the City of Ludington. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Hart man at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday. The man turned himself into the post in Hart. He posted bond in Oceana County and was given an appearance date to appear in court.
Damaged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of damaged property at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township. The complainant stated the windshield of the vehicle was broken as it was parked there.
Car-deer crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:30 p.m. on Stiles Road south of Groth Road in Victory Township.