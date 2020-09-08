Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Curtis Crawford, 88, of Ludington, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident. A 39-year-old Ludington woman, the driver of the second vehicle, received minor injuries. Both drivers were taken to Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment for their injuries. Deputies state the accident occurred when Crawford allegedly pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of the woman’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Jebavy Drive.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Stark Road north of Hasenbank Road in Free Soil Township. Janice Reffitts, 72, of Free Soil, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries as the result of a rollover crash. Deputies state the car Reffitts was driving ran off of Stark Road, hit a tree and re-entered the roadway and rolled over, trapping her inside. Reffitts was taken by Life EMS to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee for treatment of her injuries.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 8:44 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants following a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. One warrant was issued out of Mason County with two from Manistee County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Hazel Park man on a warrant following an incident at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway. The man had a warrant charging him with impaired driving, third offense from the Ferndale Police Department. Deputies also received a complaint that the man allegedly threw a pizza box at another motorist while he was riding his vehicle.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an assault at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at the Nordhouse Dunes in Grant Township. Deputies state the victim was assaulted by someone known by him, but the suspect left the area before deputies arrived. They continue to investigate.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond following a traffic stop at 1:52 p.m. on Schoenherr Road near Hansen Road in Branch Township. The man was out on bond for an assault charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges of retail fraud against an Oceana County man following an incident at 2:52 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies continue their investigation.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Remus woman for driving without a valid operator’s license after a traffic stop 2:42 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Fountain and Angling roads in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two minor traffic crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 3:11 p.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash on Masten Road north of Anthony Road in Logan Township;
• At 7:49 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 6:06 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 12:46 p.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road west of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 3:44 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Third Street in Summit Township;
• At 8:30 p.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road east of Larson Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 8:34 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.