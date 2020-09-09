Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Hesperia man on charges of felonious assault, assault and battery and resisting and obstructing a police officer after being called to a home at 1:31 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of East Garfield Road in Greenwood Township. The victim was treated at the scene by Life EMS. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of assault and battery after being called at 7:14 p.m. Sunday to a location in the 700 block of North Gaylord Avenue.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Loomis Street and Lakeshore Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jebavy Drive. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old Rothbury man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 8:56 p.m. Saturday on 66th Avenue near Shelby Road in Shelby Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Ludington man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop 4:43 p.m. Sunday on the U.S. 31 expressway near Oceana Drive in Grant Township in Oceana County.
Driving without a license, driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 23-year-old Hart woman for driving without a valid license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 6:43 p.m. Sunday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Oceana Drive in Grant Township in Oceana County.
Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the reported theft of power tools at 9:16 a.m. Saturday from a residence in the 1000 block of Taylor Road in Hart Township. Various power tools, an air compressor and some hand tools were stolen. The items are valued at about $1,900.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the reported theft of an ATV and its trailer at 8:56 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of South Maple Island Road in Greenwood Township.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a broken window in a vehicle at 6:27 p.m. Monday at Thornwild Apartments in the City of Scottville. The incident is still under investigation.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:51 p.m. near the intersection of Rybicki and No Name roads in Free Soil Township;
• At 10:10 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:50 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 10:13 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Oceana Drive in Pentwater Township;
• At 9:30 p.m. Monday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Hayes Road in Shelby Township.
Car fire
The Ludington Police Department assisted the Ludington Fire Department with a car fire at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at Stearns Beach.