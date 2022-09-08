Operating under influence, carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man for driving under the influence of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon after responding to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township. Deputies state they recovered a loaded handgun in the man’s car. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and North Scottville Road in Amber Township. A 72-year-old Manistee woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS with minor injuries. She suffered the injuries when the car she was driving ran off of the the road and hit several bushes.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 4:42 p.m., Wednesday, on Jebavy Drive north of Oakridge Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 1:23 p.m., Wednesday, from the Airport EZ Mart in Pere Marquette Township. A person left without paying for $60.31 in gasoline.