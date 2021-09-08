Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant stated the windshield in a vehicle was broken.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 1:23 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, on Custer Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.