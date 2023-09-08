Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for an assault after responding to an incident at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Free Soil woman for an assault at 8:56 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Damaged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged property at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of West Johnson Road in Amber Township. A mailbox was damaged and set on fire.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Thursday.
• At 10:28 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Wallace Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:08 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Quarterline Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:13 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 4:23 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:22 p.m. on Dewey Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:28 p.m. on Hansen Road east of Victory Corners Road in Amber Township.