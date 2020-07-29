OWI
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Northville woman for operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop on the U.S. 31 expressway near Oceana Drive in Pentwater Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Scottville woman for an alleged parole violation at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 31 expressway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.