OWI, resisting
and obstructing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Lansing woman for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and resisting/obstructing an office at 6:42 a.m. Saturday at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township.
Deputies were called to the park after receiving a call of a disturbance, according to the incident report. Upon arrival they found that the woman had tried to leave the scene but her vehicle became stuck on a concrete parking block. Once arrested, the woman reportedly attempted to kick her way out of the patrol car and then allegedly kicked deputies and tried to bite one.
The woman was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Driving while
intoxicated, third offense
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Indianapolis man on a warrant from Muskegon County and a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense, at 1:02 a.m. Sunday following a roll-over crash on near the westbound U.S. 10 off-ramp in Amber Township.
Deputies report that the man failed to negotiate the turn on the U.S. 10 off-ramp from northbound U.S. 31, left the roadway and rolled over.
He was not injured in the crash, and was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested 29-year-old Ludington man was arrested on two outstanding warrants at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. He was arrested on warrants charging him with a probation violation issued by the 51st Circuit Court and a warrant from 79th District Court charging him with failing to pay fines and costs. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Scottville man on two outstanding bench warrants at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Rath Avenue. According to police, officers and deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival police arrested the man charging him with domestic violence and malicious destruction of property costing more than $200 but less than $1,000. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Drunk and disorderly
The Michigan State Police arrested a 39-year-old Montague man for being drunk and disorderly at 8:06 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Scenic Drive in Claybanks Township.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic violence at 9:48 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Madison Street.
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail following an alleged incident in which there were no reported injuries.
Warrant arrests made
The Ludington Police Department arrested at 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant charging him with domestic violence at 11:15 p.m. Friday behind Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man with no known address on a warrant charging him with assault and battery at 8:05 a.m. on Foster Street.
Retail fraud reported
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 12:53 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:38 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township. A 64-year-old Midland woman received minor injuries when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a vehicle that had turned left into the motorcyclist’s path. Deputies say the woman was treated at the scene by Life EMS personnel and released.
Appearance
tickets issued
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Ludington woman for not having insurance and for not having a valid operator’s license at 10:18 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the Madison Street and Ludington Avenue intersection.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended or revoked license at 2:26 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue.
Vehicle collides
with tractor
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:12 p.m. Friday on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township. A 36-year-old Fountain woman received minor injuries Friday after the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor. The woman was treated at the scene by Life EMS personnel at the scene and released.
Troopers investigate assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of alleged assault at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Shelby Road in Shelby Township. The report remains under investigation.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of breaking and entering as well as property damage in the 400 block of Main Street in Fountain. Troopers reported that the home had been broken into upon their arrival, and stated that a key was broken off in the lock but nothing else appeared to be damaged. It is not known at this time if anything was taken in the entry.
Vehicle crashes
Area law enforcement agencies responded to the following vehicle crashes during the weekend. Each incident was without injury:
• The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at 7:24 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation as the driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident.
Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to the following crashes, each without injuries:
• a two-car crash at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive;
• and an accident involving a dirt bike at 5 p.m. Sunday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
Car-deer crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes during the weekend:
• at 11:10 a.m. on U.S. 31 near Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. A 77-year-old Mears man received minor injuries for which he was treated the scene by Life EMS personnel and released.
• at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Custer Road south of Chauvez Road in Eden Township;
• and at 5:40 a.m. Sunday on Decker Road east of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to the following car-deer crashes during the weekend:
• at 3:30 p.m. Friday on 126th Avenue near Madison Road in Crystal Township;
• and at 11:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hawley and Brye roads in Riverton Township.