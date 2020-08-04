Operating while impaired
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Free Soil man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired after responding to a property damage accident at 10:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Stearns Outer Drive. In the process of investigating the accident, the officers arrested the man on the charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Detroit man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at Cartier Park in the 1200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The man was also arrested on charges of public intoxication and being a disorderly person.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an alleged assault reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of North Ridge Road in Pentwater Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an alleged assault reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Orchard Drive in Elbridge Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an alleged assault at 9:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Hazel Road in Elbridge Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen kayak at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Hansen Road in Amber Township. The kayak is described as yellow, 9 feet long and is a 2009 Water Quest.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen lawnmower at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Kistler Road in Riverton Township.
The Ludington Police Department received a complaint of a larceny at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Diana Street. The department did not disclose what was alleged to be taken. It does not have suspects.
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a larceny from an auto that was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday while the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Fifth Street. The department did not disclose what was alleged to be taken.
The Ludington Police Department received a report of a stolen bike at 4:41 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Rath Avenue. The bike was later recovered at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Rath Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a larceny at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Franklin Street. The department did not disclose what was alleged to be taken.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Branch woman on four warrants following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Custer Road and First Street in Custer Township. The woman was wanted on three civil warrants from the Ionia County Fiend of the Court and one criminal bench warrant from the Kentwood Police Department. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man as a warrant was issued for an alleged probation violation. Deputies located the man on a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Ludington man on a charge of being a disorderly person after being called to an incident at 1:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car accident without injuries at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Harassment
The Ludington Police Department responded to a call of harassment at 1:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pineway. The case was closed. No other details were provided.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two gas drive-offs in recent days:
• At 8:01 a.m. Saturday at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township where an individual did not pay $36.13 in gas.
• At 12:26 p.m. Saturday at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township where an individual did not pay $13 in gas.
Loud music
The Ludington Police Department responded to a complaint of loud music at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The subjects were contacted and quieted down.
Suspicious occurrence
The Ludington Police Department responded to a suspicious occurrence, which was determined to be unfounded, at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Diana Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes in the last several days without injury:
• At 10:20 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway north of the Meisenheimer Road overpass in Summit Township;
• At 6:53 a.m. Saturday on Stiles Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Johnson Road and Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:21 p.m. Saturday on Johnson Road east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:40 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Gibson Road in Branch Township;
• At 10:47 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 north of Monroe Road in Weare Township;
• At 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Monroe Road and the 88th Avenue in Weare Township.