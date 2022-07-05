Drug arrest, resisting and opposing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Free Soil man on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver following a traffic stop at 2:25 a.m. Sunday on Dewey Road near Jebavy Road in Hamlin Township. The man was also arrested on two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer and was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Fountain man on two outstanding warrants following a traffic stop at 8:23 p.m. Saturday on Sugar Grove and Custer roads in Sherman Township. The warrants charge the man with failing to appear in Mason County Courts. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driver receives injuries
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12 a.m. Sunday on Marrison Road near Hogenson Road in Riverton Township. The driver, a 28-year-old Pentwater man, received minor injuries. The sheriff’s office reported that the accident occurred when the driver swerved to miss a deer and went into the ditch.
Citation given
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for driving with a suspended license to a 30-year-old Fountain woman following a traffic stop at 9:50 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 near Walhalla Road in Branch Township.
Property damage complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property-damage complaint at 7:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Rath Avenue. The complainant reported their mailbox had been struck by a vehicle, which left the scene. The complaint is still under investigation.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries at 12:57 p.m. Saturday on Chavez Road west of Brunson Road in Pere Marquette Township.