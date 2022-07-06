Domestic violence arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault and battery at 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Filer Street. The alleged victim in the incident, a 59-year-old Ludington man, complained of a headache and lumps on his head, but he did not seek medical treatment.
The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Crash results in arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, third offense, and driving with a suspended license following a two-vehicle crash at 4:27 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 at the Jebavy Drive intersection in Pere Marquette Township.
There were no injuries in the crash. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Leroy man on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in 79th District Court. The original charge was driving on a suspended license. He was arrested in Muskegon Friday evening and transported by Ludington police officers back to the Mason County Jail where he is lodged.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Melendy Street. The underlying conviction was not know at the time of the report. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes Monday, with no injuries reported:
• a car-deer crash at 7:04 a.m. on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 on-ramp in Amber Township;
• a two-vehicle crash at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township; and,
• a single-vehicle crash at 11:05 p.m. on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township.
Citations issued
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Madison and First streets intersection.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 55-year-old Ludington man for urinating in public at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Stearns Beach.