Warrant
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington woman on a three-count warrant at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection U.S. 10 and Nelson Road. The warrant didn’t specify the charges, and it was sought by Sheriffs State Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dowland and Emily streets.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Ludingotn man for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday on Pere Marquette Highway near Iris Road.