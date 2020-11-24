Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man on four warrants and an additional charge after a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. Friday on Fountain Road near Angling Road in Victory Township. The man had one warrant for his arrest for domestic violence, two warrants for failing to appear in court and a warrant for flight to avoid prosecution. He was additionally charged with resisting and opposing an office after he allegedly locked himself in his vehicle during the traffic stop. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man on a warrant and is seeking an additional warrant for possession of drugs following a traffic stop at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Tallman Lake Road near 20th Avenue in Sherman Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after being called to a residence at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Reed Road in Sherman Township. Deputies report that the man was not at the scene of the incident, and he was later stopped and arrested on Sugar Grove Road near Morse Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Walkerville man for domestic violence and a warrant after being called to a residence at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the Village of Walkerville. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Fraud complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of fraud reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday someone in a residence in Hamlin Township. The complainant told deputies that someone used their credit card to make several purchases without their consent. No other details were released.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of illegal dumping reported at 8:57 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of West Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township. Several bags of shingles were reportedly dumped at the property.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Saginaw man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Possession of marijuana by minor
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 17-year-old Hart boy for possession of marijuana by an underage person following a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on M-20 near Oceana Drive in Shelby Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Tyndall and Decker roads.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 9:57 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Townline and Dennis roads in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury from Friday through Sunday:
• At 5:30 p.m. Friday on Jebavy Drive south of Bertha Lane in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:26 a.m. Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:59 a.m. Saturday, on Rath Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6 p.m. Saturday, on Dewey Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:22 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:05 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:34 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:36 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.