Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after being called for an incident at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:54 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Countyline and Maple roads in Grant Township;
• At 7:17 p.m. for a one-vehicle slide-off crash at the intersection of Scottville and Conrad roads in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:07 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:18 a.m. at the intersection of Custer and Powers roads in Custer Township;
• At 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Marrison and Darr roads in Eden Township.