On Sunday, Sept. 3, my husband had a sudden cardiac event while swimming in Lake Michigan near Summit Township Park. Even though there was nothing that could have been done to revive him, several people made that heroic effort and I would like to thank them publicly. There were two or three first responders who brought him in from the lake and who then performed CPR until the EMS team arrived. Everyone, from neighbors on the beach to those who made an hour's long effort to revive him, was a hero. If there had been any chance of saving him, all of them would have been responsible.
I give my deepest gratitude and thanks to to all those who were there. I will never forget you. You epitomize the very best in people.
Barbara McGregor
Midland