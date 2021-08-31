Driving under influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Ludingotn man for driving while under the influence of intoxicants following at traffic stop at 12:13 p.m., Monday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Shelby woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 11 a.m., Monday, on M-20 near 128th Avenue in Ferry Township in Oceana County. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 9:45 a.m., on U.S.10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 2:18 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 1 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Morse Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 6:15 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:41 a.m., on Scottville Road north of Kinney Road in Eden Township.