Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Three Rivers man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Staffon Street and Ludingotn Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington woman for a bond violation at 3:22 p.m., Tuesday, at the Cartier Park Campground. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 45-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop Tuesday at the intersection of James and Melendy streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to car-deer crash without injury at 6:50 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.