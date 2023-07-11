Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on six warrants at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and William Street. Local warrants from 79th District Court alleges driving with a suspended license, failing to stop at an accident, and resisting and opposing a police officer. Warrants were also issued from the Wyoming and Grandville police departments. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old homeless man for driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at a residence at 12:48 p.m. Monday on Stephens Road in Branch Township. The complainant alleged previous owners damaged the property.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with non life-threatening injuries at 5:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. A 52-year-old Vero Beach, Florida, man was hurt. He was transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:06 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 freeway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.
Car-raccoon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-raccoon crash without injury at 11:24 p.m. Monday on Chauvez Road west of Schwass Road in Riverton Township.