SCOTTVILLE — Students in the Gateway to Success Academy’s service learning class, one by one, bowed their heads as a medal was placed around their heads, a red, white and blue ribbon adoring their shoulders.
The students received The President’s Volunteer Service Award last Thursday for their class’s work with Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause over the course of their term.
Teacher Kerry Newberg and Office Assistant Faith Nelson worked the kids in the class over the course of the term. Newberg said there’s been a lot of growth as time went on.
“I thought we would go to some of the nursing homes. I thought around Christmas-time, we would be baking cookies and doing things like that,” Newberg said. “I got into what Miss Sawyer was doing, and I contacted Heather (Hendrickson), and it just kind of took animal of it’s own.
“We just were doing that, going every single Monday, Wednesday (and) Friday.”
