WEARE TOWNSHIP — Alyana Hammerle was ready for the show.
Dressed in her burgundy clothes, she was at her family farm ready to show her fellow students and the world at large what it’s like to go through a partial equestrian meet. Gateway to Success Academy Virtual Learning Coach Phil Quinlan was at the farm to host a Facebook Live event Thursday afternoon to help show Hammerle’s equestrian skills.
She said she wasn’t nervous when the cameras was rolling and it was presented live.
“I’ve done a lot of shows before. It’s a lot more stressful because there’s a lot more people, and you don’t know how long a class is going to take,” Hammerle said. “It was only me (on Thursday).”
Hammerle is a seventh-grade student at G2S, and her personalized learning plan through the school is centered around her love of not just horses but in a pursuit of becoming an equine chiropractor and also a veterinarian.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or access to our e-edition.