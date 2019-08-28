Two hidden gems are on this year’s list of Landscape Design Awards from Mason County Garden Club.
Each year the club awards commercial businesses that have outstanding landscapes. This year awards were given to Vacation Station RV Park, Jamesport Brewing Company/Sunset Bay Antiques and West Shore Pregnancy Care Center.
West Shore Pregnancy Care Center at 603 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington, has a mature landscape in front of the building including a large tree, potted plants and perennial flowers. It was chosen not just for the attractiveness of the plantings but for being well maintained.
Vacation Station on U.S. 10 has a few flowers grouped at the roadside, but it isn’t until a person drives through the tunnel of trees that the full effect comes into view. Most of the original mature trees have been preserved around the 250 campsites. A drive through the park reveals beds of flowers and grasses, all meticulously maintained.
The buildings which are home to Sunset Bay Antiques and Jamesport Brewing Company don’t have a front lawn, although there are large pots of flowers in front. Around back is the hidden gem, a pocket park garden just off Rath Avenue. According to Jamesport general manager Julie McDonald, the building’s owners, spearheaded by Harriet Jones, wanted to plant a garden for the patrons to enjoy while dining on the outdoor deck. It was also a way to make use of the vacant lot behind the building. Large flowering shrubs and planters of colorful flowers are on view for not only customers but those walking by on Rath to enjoy.
This is the 20th year the garden club has given its Landscape Design and Civic Beautification Awards. In the past, the garden club has given awards to businesses, churches and municipal entities in Mason County, and each year members seek out candidates for awards.
“We do this to encourage businesses to not only beautify their surroundings, but encourage others to do the same,” said club member Gwen Jackson.
It’s not just a garden plan that the club looks for, it’s also maintenance. The club has seen places where a nice garden was planted, but no one bothered to pull the weeds or cut back the dead plants. That’s why the club always waits a year or two before giving the award to a new garden.
It isn’t necessary to have a large garden space to be given awards. Flower boxes, planters and hanging baskets can be used for businesses that only have pavement and no grassy space.