Because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s temporary ban on all gatherings of more than 250 because of coronavirus concerns, some area churches have decided to cancel weekend services.
This is not a comprehensive list of area churches. Many are still deciding the course of action that needs to be taken based on congregation size and age of members. There are churches that have not notified the Daily News if they have canceled their services or events.
Check with the respective church office and/or social media sites to see if a service is canceled or not.
