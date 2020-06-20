Small businesses in downtown Ludington faced a tall task when COVID-19 shut them down, but one skating shop adapted to stay afloat.
When mask-wearing became encouraged by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a part of social distancing practice, Gordy's Skate Co. store owner Gordy Gesswein got an idea: adding protective masks to the store’s available customizable apparel. For $9.99 (20 percent off if paid in cash), customers were allowed to create their masks by appointment and pick them up curbside.
“We’ve always had the slogan ‘Pick your garment, choose your logo, watch us print for you.’ That’s what we do,” Gesswein said. “I was kind of joking with one of our workers when this quarantine all started and I said, ‘Pick your mask, choose your logo, watch us print for you.’”
Gordy's in downtown Ludington is well-known locally for its skating equipment of course, but also its unique garment customization. Hung on the walls are different styles of T-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops. The front one has a design on it, but the rest behind it are blank. That’s where the customer gets to make it their own.
First, they must select their apparel, and then choose from hundreds of unique designs in the form of decals. The logo or design is then printed onto the apparel, wherever and however the customer would like. A couple minutes later, it’s finished and ready to wear.
What began as a parody of the shop’s slogan became an innovative and timely way to generate revenue, as Gesswein and his staff quickly realized that the mask idea was brilliant.
There are more than 100 different designs that can fit on a mask, and all of them are created by Gordy's staff, something that Gesswein takes great pride in.
“We make the logos, it’s not like a store where they order them out of a catalog. We actually design them ourselves,” Gesswein said, continuing on that he’s always looking to add to the available designs. “It’s just kind of an ongoing thing. I made three or four of them the other night.”
The transition to selling masks was made painless, as the store went through the same supplier that it uses for all other garments. The masks remain a hot commodity, as many people continue to wear them despite the stay-at-home order being lifted.
“A lot of people come in asking if we have masks because they see the display in our window,” said Gordy's assistant store manager Kassie Maraz. “They’ve been selling like hotcakes.”
But it’s not just individual customers who are buying them. Small businesses and restaurants are buying masks by the bulk with their logos on them for their staff to wear. Among these businesses is the House of Flavors.
“We’re pretty excited to have our very own mask,” said House of Flavors manager Mike Cota. “The customers really seem to be enjoying them and we actually have them available for sale.”
Gesswein and Maraz are appreciative of the support from their fellow small business owners, and are glad to help them right back.
“It really helps that small businesses are supporting us and we are supporting them,” said Maraz. “I personally have friends that work at these other businesses. It’s nice when I know that I’m printing a mask that they’re going to wear.”
Going forward, Gordy's is eager to help customers get the exact, one-of-a-kind apparel they want, whether it be a mask or not.
“It’s just fun,” Gesswein said. “It’s really, really fun.”