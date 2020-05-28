A 27-year-old Grand Rapids was arrested Tuesday night after being clocked by Scottville Police traveling 120 to 130 mph on East U.S. 10.
James Thomas Espinoza, 27, 1833 Palace Ave SW, was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail after he was apprehended.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said an officer was patrolling in the 200 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville when a black passenger vehicle went east past the patrol vehicle. The officer observed the vehicle passing cars, traveling well over 100 mph as it continued east out of town at 9:01 p.m.
The officer followed the vehicle east on U.S. 10 but was unable to safely pull the car over until the officer caught up to him in the Branch area of U.S. 10. Murphy said while his officer was attempting to pull the vehicle over speeds ranged from 120 to 130 mph.
Bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent deposit. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 8.