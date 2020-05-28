Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.